Insider Buying: Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director Purchases 8,127 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,805.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.09. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $179.11 and a 12 month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

