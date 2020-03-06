Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $149,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,736.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 14,239 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.01.

On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

Opko Health stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Opko Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

