Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Purchases 3,758 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

