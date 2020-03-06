Insider Buying: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CEO Buys 9,850 Shares of Stock

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50.

Shares of NBLX stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $608.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.6878 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.72%. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBLX shares. Barclays lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

