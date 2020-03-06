Insider Buying: Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CEO Buys 9,850 Shares of Stock

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50.
Shares of NBLX stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $608.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBLX shares. Barclays lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.