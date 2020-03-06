Insider Buying: Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Director Buys $155,750.00 in Stock

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00.

NYSE CFG opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

