Insider Buying: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Acquires $424,000.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,225,238.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

