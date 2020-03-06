Insider Buying: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) SVP Buys $144,800.00 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares in the company, valued at $893,578.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after buying an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 295,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 787,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

