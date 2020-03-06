Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Senior Officer Sells C$444,276.52 in Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total value of C$444,276.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$20.91 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc has a 1-year low of C$13.61 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

