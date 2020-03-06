Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.85 ($25.40).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

