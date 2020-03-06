IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMPINJ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for IMPINJ’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PI. TheStreet cut IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

PI opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $295,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,827 shares of company stock worth $656,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of IMPINJ by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

