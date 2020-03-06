IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) COO Eric Brodersen Sells 8,251 Shares

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $213,618.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at $726,628.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Brodersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00.

NASDAQ PI opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a PEG ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 4.21. IMPINJ Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

