IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 11,595 Shares

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $295,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $22.04 on Friday. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $566.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. IMPINJ’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 11,364.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

