Imperial Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

FLIR stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $69,343,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 181,574 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after buying an additional 150,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

