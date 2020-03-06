Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

ITW stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.92 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

