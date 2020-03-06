IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $255.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.