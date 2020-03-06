Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $418,066.12 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HII stock opened at $209.69 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $196.26 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

