Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Director Buys $831,680.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HII stock opened at $209.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
