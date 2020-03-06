Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Director Buys $831,680.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HII stock opened at $209.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.75. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

