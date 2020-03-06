HSBC Trims Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Target Price to GBX 3,200

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price reduced by HSBC from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,325 ($56.89).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,220 ($42.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,858.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,526 ($59.54).

In related news, insider Barry Eccleston acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £85,350 ($112,273.09). Also, insider Iain Wetherall acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, with a total value of £256,875 ($337,904.50).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

