HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 785 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 785 ($10.33) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HSBC to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 580.67 ($7.64).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 506.40 ($6.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 565.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 587.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

