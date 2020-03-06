Hospitality Properties Trust Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

SVC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $53,741,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,352,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

