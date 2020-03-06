Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Director F Joseph Loughrey Purchases 10,000 Shares

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Director F Joseph Loughrey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,577,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 399,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 245,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,160,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 172,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.