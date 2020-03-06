Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO Purchases $489,000.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO John B. Hess bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $489,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

