Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hershey in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.46. Hershey has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hershey by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,947. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

