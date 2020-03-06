Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven Acquires 8,600 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Michael A. Leven purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,340.00.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.89 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 248,263 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

