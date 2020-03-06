Hercules Capital’s (HTGC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hercules Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.85. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

