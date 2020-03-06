Herc Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herc in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Herc has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.