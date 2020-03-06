Head-To-Head Contrast: InMode (INMD) and Its Rivals

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) is one of 51 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare InMode to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get InMode alerts:

This table compares InMode and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 39.10% 52.38% 41.08% InMode Competitors -223.94% -73.03% -9.75%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 InMode Competitors 327 854 1518 80 2.49

InMode presently has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.08%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 28.63%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMode and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million $61.15 million 19.49 InMode Competitors $1.15 billion $130.71 million 15.83

InMode’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InMode. InMode is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.