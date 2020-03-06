HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,844,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,281,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 269.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 268,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRM stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

