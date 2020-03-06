HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

