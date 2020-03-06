HBC Financial Services PLLC Purchases New Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $68,500.00. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 42.44% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

