HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,543.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $117.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average is $116.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

