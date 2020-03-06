HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.