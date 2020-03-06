HBC Financial Services PLLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield during the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,133,000 after acquiring an additional 856,324 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,202,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 538,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 493,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 317,978 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $7,939,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 268.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Yield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

