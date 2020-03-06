Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

MA stock opened at $290.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average is $292.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.