Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 633 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.