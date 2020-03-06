Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 600 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

