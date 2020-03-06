Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 219 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 392.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,116,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,509,000 after acquiring an additional 97,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 475,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.05 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.79.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.