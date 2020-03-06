Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 180 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

