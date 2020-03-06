Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 17,818 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $153.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

