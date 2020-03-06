Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 175 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up approximately 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

