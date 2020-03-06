Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 138 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Linde were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Linde by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Linde by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.81. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.