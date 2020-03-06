Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE TMO opened at $312.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.