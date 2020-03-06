Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.22 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.