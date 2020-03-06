Hall Laurie J Trustee Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $5,450,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $64.36 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

