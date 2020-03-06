Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 8,975 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,309 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up about 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after buying an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $193,335,000 after acquiring an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Xilinx by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $111,176,000 after acquiring an additional 259,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $104,276,000 after purchasing an additional 256,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.52 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

