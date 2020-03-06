Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 390 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Comcast were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 45,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

