Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 2,875 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

