Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 130 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walmart were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,671,790 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

