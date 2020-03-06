Hall Laurie J Trustee Makes New $47,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after buying an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 88.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after acquiring an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,725,566. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.66.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.