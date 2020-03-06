Hall Laurie J Trustee Invests $71,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $70.50 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

